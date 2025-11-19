NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 19

The Charlotte Hornets and the Indiana Pacers square off for one of many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.

Prior to today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Pacers (74.95% win probability)

Pacers (74.95% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-1)

Hornets (-1) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Hornets -116, Pacers -102

Hornets -116, Pacers -102 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (63.73% win probability)

Cavaliers (63.73% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-1.5)

Rockets (-1.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Rockets -118, Cavaliers +100

Rockets -118, Cavaliers +100 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, SCHN

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: 76ers (53.44% win probability)

76ers (53.44% win probability) Spread: Raptors (-1)

Raptors (-1) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Raptors -112, 76ers -104

Raptors -112, 76ers -104 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, TSN

Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Heat (60.52% win probability)

Heat (60.52% win probability) Spread: Heat (-6.5)

Heat (-6.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Heat -255, Warriors +210

Heat -255, Warriors +210 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, NBCS-BA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (88.18% win probability)

Timberwolves (88.18% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-16)

Timberwolves (-16) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -1205, Wizards +750

Timberwolves -1205, Wizards +750 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, MNMT

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Thunder (83.71% win probability)

Thunder (83.71% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-18.5)

Thunder (-18.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Thunder -2000, Kings +1040

Thunder -2000, Kings +1040 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, NBCS-CA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (77.60% win probability)

Nuggets (77.60% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-13.5)

Nuggets (-13.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -769, Pelicans +540

Nuggets -769, Pelicans +540 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (56.19% win probability)

Knicks (56.19% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-5.5)

Knicks (-5.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Knicks -225, Mavericks +188

Knicks -225, Mavericks +188 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, MSG

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Bulls (52.30% win probability)

Bulls (52.30% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-3)

Bulls (-3) Total: 243.5

243.5 Moneyline: Bulls -142, Trail Blazers +120

Bulls -142, Trail Blazers +120 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, CHSN

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

