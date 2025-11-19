NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 19
The Charlotte Hornets and the Indiana Pacers square off for one of many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.
Prior to today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (74.95% win probability)
- Spread: Hornets (-1)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Hornets -116, Pacers -102
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE
Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (63.73% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-1.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -118, Cavaliers +100
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOH, SCHN
Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (53.44% win probability)
- Spread: Raptors (-1)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Raptors -112, 76ers -104
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, TSN
Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Heat (60.52% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-6.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Heat -255, Warriors +210
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, NBCS-BA
Bet on Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (88.18% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-16)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -1205, Wizards +750
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, MNMT
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (83.71% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-18.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -2000, Kings +1040
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, NBCS-CA
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (77.60% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-13.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -769, Pelicans +540
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (56.19% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-5.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -225, Mavericks +188
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, MSG
Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (52.30% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-3)
- Total: 243.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -142, Trail Blazers +120
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, CHSN
Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.