UConn vs Alabama Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - NCAA Tournament Final Four

The UConn Huskies (35-3) and Alabama Crimson Tide (25-11) will square off in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday with a chance to play in the national championship game up for grabs. The contest tips at 8:49 PM ET (airing on TBS).

NCAA basketball odds and spreads

UConn vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game Day: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Arena: State Farm Stadium

UConn vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UConn win (77%)

Before you wager on Saturday's UConn-Alabama spread (UConn -10.5) or over/under (160.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

UConn vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn is 26-12-0 ATS this season.

Alabama has compiled a 21-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The Huskies sport a worse record against the spread when playing at home (9-7-0) than they do on the road (7-4-0).

The Crimson Tide's winning percentage against the spread at home is .688 (11-5-0). Away, it is .500 (5-5-0).

UConn vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been the moneyline favorite in 30 games this season and has come away with the win 28 times (93.3%) in those contests.

The Huskies have been a -600 moneyline favorite on 14 occasions this season and won every game.

Alabama has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-6).

The Crimson Tide have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +430 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UConn has a 85.7% chance of pulling out a win.

UConn vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn's +691 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.4 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while allowing 63.3 per contest (ninth in college basketball).

Tristen Newton is 282nd in the nation with a team-high 15 points per game.

Alabama has a +343 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.5 points per game. It is putting up 90.6 points per game, first in college basketball, and is allowing 81.1 per contest to rank 356th in college basketball.

Mark Sears leads Alabama, averaging 21.5 points per game (11th in college basketball).

The Huskies pull down 39 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) while conceding 30.2 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.8 boards per game.

Donovan Clingan tops the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (128th in college basketball action).

The Crimson Tide are 18th in college basketball at 39.9 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 35.7 their opponents average.

Grant Nelson leads the Crimson Tide with 5.6 rebounds per game (437th in college basketball).

UConn averages 108.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in college basketball), and gives up 84.4 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball).

The Crimson Tide rank sixth in college basketball averaging 106.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 255th, allowing 95.4 points per 100 possessions.

