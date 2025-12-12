3 Best NFL Touchdown Prop Bets for Week 15

Not many plays across all sports can top the thrill of a touchdown.

That excitement translates to the player prop market, as well.

Which any time touchdown bets stand out in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's take a look.

Best NFL Any Time TD Picks: Week 15

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Wan'Dale Robinson +190 View more odds in Sportsbook

I think the total in this game is lower than it should be. If it reaches its full potential, Wan'Dale Robinson's at least going to be in the mix.

In nine games since Malik Nabers' injury, Robinson has 30.6% of the New York Giants' targets. That number stays at 30.1% even if you weed out the games that Darius Slayton missed.

Although the red-zone share for Robinson hasn't been great, he actually is getting some downfield looks. He has 30.0% of the deep targets (more than 15 yards downfield) for the full season, so he's capable of cashing in on a long ball, giving him multiple routes to the end zone.

I've got high expectations for the offense with Jaxson Dart finally in a plus matchup, and that boosts Robinson. He's +160 to score for me, making +190 an attractive value.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Rhamondre Stevenson +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

Despite how good TreVeyon Henderson was with Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined, Stevenson has been heavily in the mix since his return. The market's preference for Henderson is making Stevenson a value.

In Week 13 -- before the New England Patriots' bye -- Stevenson actually outsnapped Henderson, 60.3% to 47.6%. That dipped to 53.3% in the red zone, but it was still positive.

As a result of Henderson's obvious talent, I do have his projected rushing touchdown share a smidge ahead of Stevenson's. But in a potential shootout with a struggling rush defense, that's still enough to make Stevenson's fair anytime touchdown odds +200, a healthy bit above market.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Keenan Allen +480 View more odds in Sportsbook

Keenan Allen's the biggest anytime touchdown value for me in Week 15 by a pretty wide margin.

Some of that is because my model shows value in the over. I do negate that a bit by blending my model with the market so that I don't simply just wind up betting touchdowns in games where I like the over.

That also doesn't explain the full gap between where I'm at on Allen and where his odds sit. I have him at +300 to score, a 25.0% implied clip. He has scored in 30.8% of his games on the season, and the implied odds at +480 are 17.2%.

In two post-bye games, Allen's route rate is 63.8%, actually up a bit from 56.9% in the 5 games before the bye. He also still has 30.3% of the team's end-zone targets for the full season, so the money targets are filtering his way.

In addition to the low total, I think the market is overreacting to the lack of touchdowns for Allen recently. That should regress, given his role, and I'm fine betting on that regression coming Sunday.

