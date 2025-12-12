4 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 12/12/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets

We can't say many nice things about the defense of the Charlotte Hornets as they sit 24th in defensive rating. One thing they are really good at, though, is preventing three-point attempts, which leads me to the under on Coby White's three-point prop.

Charlotte gives up the fourth-lowest three-point attempt rate (38.3%). They've been really stingy against shooting guards, surrendering the fewest made triples per game to the position (2.4).

It also helps that the Hornets operate at a slow pace, sitting at the third-slowest in pace over the last five games.

White -- who has hit just two total treys across his past three outings -- has played only seven games this year. He's off to a rough start from three, making 30.2% of his shots from beyond the arc (2.3 per game).

A 36.8% three-point shooter for his career, White will pick it up from three eventually, but he should have a tough time making it happen tonight in this matchup.

Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers

Earlier this season, I think oddsmakers were a little slow to realize how bad the Indiana Pacers were with all their injuries. But lately, with the Pacers getting healthier, the market has been a little slow to adjust to Indiana not being terrible any longer.

The Pacers can cover tonight as 7.0-point road 'dogs at the Philadelphia 76ers.

Over the last 10 games, the Pacers are ninth in net rating (+3.1). Their once-putrid defense has taken a huge step forward lately, with Indiana checking in sixth in defensive rating in that 10-game span.

Meanwhile, Philly is 18th in net rating across their last 10 games (-1.5), including 25th in offensive rating during that span. For the year, the Sixers are just 20th in home net rating (-1.8).

All in all, I like the Pacers to cover tonight.

Brooklyn Nets at Dallas Mavericks

The arrow is pointing up on Danny Wolf, and he can keep trending up in today's clash at the Dallas Mavericks.

I'm going to get the negatives out of the way first.

It can be a little scary to rely on an emerging young player who comes off the bench. Those types of players can sometimes see significant swings in minutes from night to night. Also, Dallas is solid on D, ranking seventh in defensive rating for the campaign.

But Wolf looks to be playing himself into a sturdy role for the Nets, a bottom-dweller that has every incentive to see what the rookie can do.

Over the last five games, Wolf is averaging 24.2 minutes per night with a 23.1% usage rate. In that time, he's scoring 12.8 points per game and dishing out 2.6 assists per game. He's taking 5.2 threes per game and hitting 46.2% of them. That three-point percentage won't stay that high, but he clearly has the green light from downtown.

A first-round pick last summer, Wolf is coming into his own in the NBA, and despite a tough matchup at Dallas, the market may be selling him short a little bit.

