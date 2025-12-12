2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Friday 12/12/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues

Going by advanced stats, the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks are two of the lesser teams in the league, but there's more to like on the Blues' side.

For the season, Chicago ranks dead last in expected goals (xG) for percentage at a mark of 43.6%. While the Blues aren't all that good, they rate out better than the 'Hawks do, with St. Louis ranking 21st in xG for percentage at 48.8%.

Those trends also hold true at five on five. St. Louis owns an xG for percentage of 48.3% at five on five this year, compared to Chicago's clip of 44.1%.

Also, Chicago is last in xG for percentage (39.9%) on the road across all strengths.

It's hard to have much faith in the 'Hawks, especially away from home, and this is about as friendly as matchups get for the Blues.

Seattle Kraken at Utah Mammoth

In the only other game across the NHL tonight, the Utah Mammoth host the Seattle Kraken.

I like Jordan Eberle to tally a point at -122 odds.

Both of these teams are struggling on defense. Both of these teams are struggling offensively, too. Ultimately, I lean toward picking on the Mammoth's defense.

Over the last 10 games, Utah is giving up the fifth-most high-danger chances per game (13.5) as well as the most xG per night (3.8).

Being at home hasn't been much of a help for Utah, either, as they've let in exactly four goals in three consecutive home games.

Eberle leads Seattle in points, totaling 18 through 28 games. He skates on Seattle's top power play as well as their first line. He's generated a point in four straight games and had two points over two meetings with Utah last year.

