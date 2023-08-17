2023 UAB Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:07 AM

The UAB Blazers are 2-4 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2023 schedule and results below.

UAB 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 NC A&T August 31 W 35-6 Blazers (-24.5) 46.5 2 @ Georgia Southern September 9 L 49-35 Eagles (-6.5) 62.5 3 Louisiana September 16 L 41-21 Blazers (-2.5) 59.5 4 @ Georgia September 23 L 49-21 Bulldogs (-40.5) 55.5 5 @ Tulane September 30 L 35-23 Green Wave (-21.5) 58.5 6 South Florida October 7 W 56-35 Bulls (-3) 68.5 7 @ UTSA October 14 - Roadrunners (-9.5) 67.5 View Full Table

UAB Last Game

The Blazers go into their next matchup after winning 56-35 over the South Florida Bulls in their last game on October 7. Jacob Zeno threw for 353 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception on 19-of-25 passing (76.0%) for the Blazers in that game versus the Bulls. On the ground, Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for 116 yards on 18 carries (6.4 yards per carry) and four touchdowns, adding two receptions for 20 yards. Tejhaun Palmer accumulated two catches for 119 yards (59.5 per catch) and two touchdowns against the Bulls.

UAB Betting Insights

UAB has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

