Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Tyrone Tracy Jr. and the New York Giants will face the Philadelphia Eagles and their 10th-ranked rushing defense (104.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Tracy vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.40

70.40 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.41

0.41 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.87

19.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Tracy Fantasy Performance

With 137.7 fantasy points in 2024 (8.6 per game), Tracy is the 27th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 84th overall.

During his last three games, Tracy has delivered 23.7 total fantasy points (7.9 per game), rushing the ball 37 times for 116 yards and zero scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 61 yards on seven receptions (11 targets) with one TDs.

Tracy has 50.5 total fantasy points (10.1 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 62 times for 193 yards with two touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 132 yards on 14 catches (24 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Tracy's fantasy season was a Week 8 performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game when he came through with two catches and five receiving yards (21.0 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Tyrone Tracy Jr. had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, when he posted just 0.2 fantasy points (1 carry, 2 yards).

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Eagles have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Philadelphia has allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this season.

The Eagles have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

