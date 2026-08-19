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Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is the 44th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 124.8 fantasy points a year ago (30th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the New York Giants player, see below.

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Tyrone Tracy Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Tracy's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points91.413536
2026 Projected Fantasy Points68.316048

Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 15 versus the Washington Commanders -- Tracy finished with 21.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 27 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Commanders3.51024052035
Week 2@Cowboys5.1515054051
Week 3Chiefs3.6729032036
Week 6Eagles0.6460-006
Week 7@Broncos10.69461-0046
Week 8@Eagles5.31039032053
Week 949ers3.7518043037

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Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Other Giants Rushers

The Giants, who ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time. Below is a glance at how Tracy's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Tyrone Tracy Jr.1767402214.2
Jaxson Dart864879215.7
Devin Singletary1194375223.7
Cam Skattebo1014105234.1

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