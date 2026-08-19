Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is the 44th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 124.8 fantasy points a year ago (30th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the New York Giants player, see below.

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Tyrone Tracy Jr. Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Tracy's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 91.4 135 36 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 68.3 160 48

Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 15 versus the Washington Commanders -- Tracy finished with 21.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 27 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Commanders 3.5 10 24 0 5 2 0 35 Week 2 @Cowboys 5.1 5 15 0 5 4 0 51 Week 3 Chiefs 3.6 7 29 0 3 2 0 36 Week 6 Eagles 0.6 4 6 0 - 0 0 6 Week 7 @Broncos 10.6 9 46 1 - 0 0 46 Week 8 @Eagles 5.3 10 39 0 3 2 0 53 Week 9 49ers 3.7 5 18 0 4 3 0 37 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Other Giants Rushers

The Giants, who ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time. Below is a glance at how Tracy's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tyrone Tracy Jr. 176 740 2 21 4.2 Jaxson Dart 86 487 9 21 5.7 Devin Singletary 119 437 5 22 3.7 Cam Skattebo 101 410 5 23 4.1

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