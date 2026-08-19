Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Tyrone Tracy Jr. is the 44th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after putting up 124.8 fantasy points a year ago (30th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the New York Giants player, see below.
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Tyrone Tracy Jr. Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Tracy's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|91.4
|135
|36
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|68.3
|160
|48
Tyrone Tracy Jr. 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 15 versus the Washington Commanders -- Tracy finished with 21.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 27 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|3.5
|10
|24
|0
|5
|2
|0
|35
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|5.1
|5
|15
|0
|5
|4
|0
|51
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|3.6
|7
|29
|0
|3
|2
|0
|36
|Week 6
|Eagles
|0.6
|4
|6
|0
|-
|0
|0
|6
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|10.6
|9
|46
|1
|-
|0
|0
|46
|Week 8
|@Eagles
|5.3
|10
|39
|0
|3
|2
|0
|53
|Week 9
|49ers
|3.7
|5
|18
|0
|4
|3
|0
|37
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Tyrone Tracy Jr. vs. Other Giants Rushers
The Giants, who ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time. Below is a glance at how Tracy's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his New York Giants teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|176
|740
|2
|21
|4.2
|Jaxson Dart
|86
|487
|9
|21
|5.7
|Devin Singletary
|119
|437
|5
|22
|3.7
|Cam Skattebo
|101
|410
|5
|23
|4.1
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