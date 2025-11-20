Tyrod Taylor Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Tyrod Taylor and the New York Jets will meet the Baltimore Ravens and their 24th-ranked passing defense (232.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Taylor a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Ravens? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Tyrod Taylor Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens

New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Passing Yards: 192.46

192.46 Projected Passing TDs: 0.80

0.80 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.11

29.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor has compiled 27.1 fantasy points in 2025 (9.0 per game), which ranks him 41st at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 261 player in fantasy football.

In Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, Taylor posted 2.1 fantasy points, amassing 126 passing yards with zero touchdowns and two picks while chipping in 11 rushing yards with his legs.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed just one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Ravens this year.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Baltimore this season.

Just two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Ravens this season.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Baltimore this season.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to just one player this season.

The Ravens have allowed just one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Baltimore has allowed at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

The Ravens have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

