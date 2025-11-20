Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL action on Thursday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-9-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-8-2)

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Thursday, November 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-115) Blue Jackets (-104) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (54.4%)

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Blue Jackets are -250 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +198.

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets game on Nov. 20 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Columbus is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -115 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!