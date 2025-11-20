NHL
Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20
The Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL action on Thursday.
Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Toronto Maple Leafs (9-9-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-8-2)
- Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Maple Leafs (-115)
|Blue Jackets (-104)
|6.5
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (54.4%)
Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Maple Leafs. The Blue Jackets are -250 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are +198.
Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The Maple Leafs-Blue Jackets game on Nov. 20 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.
Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Columbus is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -115 favorite at home.