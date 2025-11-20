Kraken vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

On Thursday in the NHL, the Seattle Kraken are up against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Kraken vs Blackhawks Game Info

Seattle Kraken (9-5-5) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-5-4)

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Thursday, November 20, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-111) Blackhawks (-108) 5.5 Blackhawks (-1.5)

Kraken vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blackhawks win (58.2%)

Kraken vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Blackhawks are +225 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -290 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Kraken vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for Kraken-Blackhawks on Nov. 20 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Kraken vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Seattle is a -111 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -108 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!