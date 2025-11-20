NHL
Kraken vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20
On Thursday in the NHL, the Seattle Kraken are up against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Kraken vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (9-5-5) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-5-4)
- Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-111)
|Blackhawks (-108)
|5.5
|Blackhawks (-1.5)
Kraken vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blackhawks win (58.2%)
Kraken vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Blackhawks are +225 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -290 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Kraken vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for Kraken-Blackhawks on Nov. 20 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.
Kraken vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Seattle is a -111 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -108 underdog at home.