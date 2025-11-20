FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Red Wings vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders.

Red Wings vs Islanders Game Info

  • Detroit Red Wings (12-7-1) vs. New York Islanders (11-7-2)
  • Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Islanders Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Red Wings (-134)Islanders (+112)6.5Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Red Wings win (52.8%)

Red Wings vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Red Wings. The Islanders are -220 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +176.

Red Wings vs Islanders Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Red Wings-Islanders matchup on Nov. 20, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.

Red Wings vs Islanders Moneyline

  • New York is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -134 favorite at home.

