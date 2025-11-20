NHL
Red Wings vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders.
Red Wings vs Islanders Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (12-7-1) vs. New York Islanders (11-7-2)
- Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-134)
|Islanders (+112)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Red Wings win (52.8%)
Red Wings vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Red Wings. The Islanders are -220 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +176.
Red Wings vs Islanders Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Red Wings-Islanders matchup on Nov. 20, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.
Red Wings vs Islanders Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -134 favorite at home.