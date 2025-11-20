Red Wings vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Wings vs Islanders Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (12-7-1) vs. New York Islanders (11-7-2)

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Thursday, November 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-134) Islanders (+112) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Wings win (52.8%)

Red Wings vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Red Wings. The Islanders are -220 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +176.

Red Wings vs Islanders Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Red Wings-Islanders matchup on Nov. 20, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.

Red Wings vs Islanders Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -134 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!