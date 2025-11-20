Panthers vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the New Jersey Devils.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Devils Game Info

Florida Panthers (10-8-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-5-1)

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Thursday, November 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-156) Devils (+130) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (50.6%)

Panthers vs Devils Puck Line

The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Devils are -192 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +154.

Panthers vs Devils Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Devils game on Nov. 20, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Panthers vs Devils Moneyline

Florida is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +130 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!