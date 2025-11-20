NHL
Panthers vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the New Jersey Devils.
Panthers vs Devils Game Info
- Florida Panthers (10-8-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-5-1)
- Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-156)
|Devils (+130)
|5.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (50.6%)
Panthers vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Devils are -192 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +154.
Panthers vs Devils Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Devils game on Nov. 20, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.
Panthers vs Devils Moneyline
- Florida is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +130 underdog on the road.