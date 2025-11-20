FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

Panthers vs Devils NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 20

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers and the New Jersey Devils.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Devils Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (10-8-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-5-1)
  • Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-156)Devils (+130)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Devils win (50.6%)

Panthers vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Devils are -192 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +154.

Panthers vs Devils Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Panthers-Devils game on Nov. 20, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Panthers vs Devils Moneyline

  • Florida is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +130 underdog on the road.

