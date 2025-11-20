Kirk Cousins Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Saints
Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons will face the New Orleans Saints and their ninth-ranked passing defense (193.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Is Cousins a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Saints? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.
Kirk Cousins Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
- Game Date: November 23, 2025
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0
- Projected Passing Yards: 233.27
- Projected Passing TDs: 1.14
- Projected Rushing Yards: 6.28
- Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07
Projections provided by numberFire
Cousins Fantasy Performance
- Among players at the QB position, Cousins is currently the 45th-ranked player in fantasy (366th overall), with 10.4 total fantasy points (3.5 per game).
- Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Cousins completed 42.9% of his passes for 48 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions, good for 2.1 fantasy points.
Saints Defensive Performance
- No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this season.
- The Saints have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.
- A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against New Orleans this season.
- The Saints have allowed three players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.
- No player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against New Orleans this year.
- A total of 15 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Saints this season.
- A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass against New Orleans this season.
- The Saints have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.
- New Orleans has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.
- The Saints have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.
