Kirk Cousins Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons will face the New Orleans Saints and their ninth-ranked passing defense (193.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Cousins a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Saints? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Kirk Cousins Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.0

13.0 Projected Passing Yards: 233.27

233.27 Projected Passing TDs: 1.14

1.14 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.28

6.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Cousins Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Cousins is currently the 45th-ranked player in fantasy (366th overall), with 10.4 total fantasy points (3.5 per game).

Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Cousins completed 42.9% of his passes for 48 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions, good for 2.1 fantasy points.

Saints Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed three players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against New Orleans this year.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Saints this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

New Orleans has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Saints have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

