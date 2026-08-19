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Tyler Shough 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tyler Shough 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the New Orleans Saints' Tyler Shough was 26th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 158.0. Going into 2026, he is the 18th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Tyler Shough Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Shough's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points97.212334
2026 Projected Fantasy Points239.42422

Tyler Shough 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 versus the Tennessee Titans, Shough put up a season-high 21.9 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 22-of-27 (81.5%), 333 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 3@Seahawks0.00-for-20000
Week 8Buccaneers4.317-for-30128010
Week 9@Rams9.215-for-24176110
Week 10@Panthers19.019-for-27282200
Week 12Falcons7.930-for-43243010
Week 13@Dolphins17.426-for-38239210
Week 14@Buccaneers21.313-for-20144012

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Tyler Shough and the Saints Receiving Corps

Shough threw for 2,384 yards last season (216.7 per game) while completing 67.6% of his passes (221-of-327), with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Shough's possible receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Chris Olave1561001163913
Juwan Johnson1027788938
Devaughn Vele392529324

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Want more data and analysis on Tyler Shough? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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