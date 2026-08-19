Tyler Shough 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the New Orleans Saints' Tyler Shough was 26th among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 158.0. Going into 2026, he is the 18th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Tyler Shough Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Shough's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 97.2 123 34 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 239.4 24 22

Tyler Shough 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 versus the Tennessee Titans, Shough put up a season-high 21.9 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 22-of-27 (81.5%), 333 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 0.0 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 4.3 17-for-30 128 0 1 0 Week 9 @Rams 9.2 15-for-24 176 1 1 0 Week 10 @Panthers 19.0 19-for-27 282 2 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 7.9 30-for-43 243 0 1 0 Week 13 @Dolphins 17.4 26-for-38 239 2 1 0 Week 14 @Buccaneers 21.3 13-for-20 144 0 1 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Tyler Shough and the Saints Receiving Corps

Shough threw for 2,384 yards last season (216.7 per game) while completing 67.6% of his passes (221-of-327), with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Shough's possible receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Chris Olave 156 100 1163 9 13 Juwan Johnson 102 77 889 3 8 Devaughn Vele 39 25 293 2 4

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