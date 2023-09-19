Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Running back Tyler Allgeier faces a matchup against the ninth-ranked run defense in the league (86.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Allgeier worth a look for his next game versus the Lions? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Allgeier vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.37

10.37 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.06

65.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.43

9.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Allgeier Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Allgeier is currently the ninth-ranked player in fantasy (42nd overall), with 26.2 total fantasy points (13.1 per game).

Through two games this year, Allgeier has posted 26.2 fantasy points, running for 123 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 31 carries.

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Allgeier carried 16 times for 48 yards (3.0 yards per carry), good for 4.8 fantasy points.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Lions this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

Detroit has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

A total of Three players have hauled in a TD pass against the Lions this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Detroit this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Lions this season.

A total of one player has run for at least one touchdown against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

