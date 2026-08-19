Tyler Allgeier 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Tyler Allgeier is the 41st-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Arizona Cardinals player was 34th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 109.0. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Tyler Allgeier Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Allgeier's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 97.5 121 33 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 80.2 145 43

Tyler Allgeier 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts, Allgeier posted a season-high 17.7 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 11 carries, 57 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Buccaneers 2.4 10 24 0 - 0 0 24 Week 2 @Vikings 14.0 16 76 1 1 1 0 80 Week 3 @Panthers 0.4 1 4 0 2 1 0 4 Week 4 Commanders 11.1 16 51 1 - 0 0 51 Week 6 Bills 9.8 10 32 1 1 1 0 38 Week 7 @49ers 1.6 4 16 0 0 0 0 16 Week 8 Dolphins 7.4 4 4 1 2 2 0 14 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Tyler Allgeier vs. Other Cardinals Rushers

The Cardinals, who ranked 23rd in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 63.9% of the time while running the football 36.1% of the time. Here's a look at how Allgeier's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tyler Allgeier 143 514 8 31 3.6 Bam Knight 82 269 4 16 3.3 Jacoby Brissett 38 168 1 5 4.4 Trey Benson 29 160 0 3 5.5

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Tyler Allgeier? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.