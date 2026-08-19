Tyler Allgeier 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2026 season, Tyler Allgeier is the 41st-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Arizona Cardinals player was 34th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 109.0. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
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Tyler Allgeier Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Allgeier's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|97.5
|121
|33
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|80.2
|145
|43
Tyler Allgeier 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts, Allgeier posted a season-high 17.7 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 11 carries, 57 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|2.4
|10
|24
|0
|-
|0
|0
|24
|Week 2
|@Vikings
|14.0
|16
|76
|1
|1
|1
|0
|80
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|0.4
|1
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Week 4
|Commanders
|11.1
|16
|51
|1
|-
|0
|0
|51
|Week 6
|Bills
|9.8
|10
|32
|1
|1
|1
|0
|38
|Week 7
|@49ers
|1.6
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|7.4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|14
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Tyler Allgeier vs. Other Cardinals Rushers
The Cardinals, who ranked 23rd in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 63.9% of the time while running the football 36.1% of the time. Here's a look at how Allgeier's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Tyler Allgeier
|143
|514
|8
|31
|3.6
|Bam Knight
|82
|269
|4
|16
|3.3
|Jacoby Brissett
|38
|168
|1
|5
|4.4
|Trey Benson
|29
|160
|0
|3
|5.5
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