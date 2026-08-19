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Tyler Allgeier 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tyler Allgeier 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Tyler Allgeier is the 41st-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Arizona Cardinals player was 34th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 109.0. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

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Tyler Allgeier Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Allgeier's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points97.512133
2026 Projected Fantasy Points80.214543

Tyler Allgeier 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts, Allgeier posted a season-high 17.7 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 11 carries, 57 yards, 2 TDs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Buccaneers2.410240-0024
Week 2@Vikings14.01676111080
Week 3@Panthers0.41402104
Week 4Commanders11.116511-0051
Week 6Bills9.81032111038
Week 7@49ers1.6416000016
Week 8Dolphins7.444122014

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Tyler Allgeier vs. Other Cardinals Rushers

The Cardinals, who ranked 23rd in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 63.9% of the time while running the football 36.1% of the time. Here's a look at how Allgeier's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Tyler Allgeier1435148313.6
Bam Knight822694163.3
Jacoby Brissett38168154.4
Trey Benson29160035.5

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Want more data and analysis on Tyler Allgeier? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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