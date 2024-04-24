Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (9-13) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-20)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-205) | CHW: (+172)

MIN: (-205) | CHW: (+172) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134)

MIN: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 0-1, 3.57 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (White Sox) - 1-3, 5.61 ERA

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (0-1) against the White Sox and Garrett Crochet (1-3). Ryan's team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ryan's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Crochet's starts. The White Sox are 1-4 in Crochet's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (72.9%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

The Twins vs White Sox moneyline has Minnesota as a -205 favorite, while Chicago is a +172 underdog on the road.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +112 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -134.

Twins versus White Sox, on April 24, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with seven wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has been listed as a favorite of -205 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 21 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 21 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 8-13-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 23 total times this season. They've gone 3-20 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, Chicago has a 1-7 record (winning only 12.5% of its games).

In the 23 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-13-1).

The White Sox have covered only 39.1% of their games this season, going 9-14-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota with 16 hits and an OBP of .338 this season. He has a .258 batting average and a slugging percentage of .484.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 88th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Jeffers will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Edouard Julien has three doubles, five home runs and nine walks. He's batting .200 and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .286.

He is 151st in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging in the majors.

Alex Kirilloff leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.471) powered by nine extra-base hits.

Kirilloff heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Austin Martin is batting .244 with a .292 OBP and four RBI for Minnesota this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets has put up a team-best OBP (.378) and slugging percentage (.508), and paces the White Sox in hits (16, while batting .262).

He ranks 81st in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Sheets hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .206 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Eloy Jimenez is hitting .216 with two home runs and four walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Korey Lee is hitting .243 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

Nicky Lopez is batting .203 with eight walks.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

4/23/2024: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/22/2024: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/17/2023: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/16/2023: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-6 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/15/2023: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/14/2023: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 7/23/2023: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/22/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/21/2023: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2023: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!