Twins vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

In MLB action on Sunday, the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers.

Twins vs Tigers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (7-12) vs. Detroit Tigers (11-10)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSDET

Twins vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-122) | DET: (+104)

MIN: (-122) | DET: (+104) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+164) | DET: +1.5 (-200)

MIN: -1.5 (+164) | DET: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Louie Varland (Twins) - 0-3, 8.36 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 0-0, 4.11 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Louie Varland (0-3, 8.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Casey Mize. Varland's team has not covered in any of his three starts with a spread this season. This will be Varland's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Tigers covered in all of Mize's three starts that had a set spread. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for three Mize starts this season -- they won every time.

Twins vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (55.5%)

Twins vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -122 favorite at home.

Twins vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The Tigers are -200 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +164.

Twins vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Tigers on April 21 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in seven of 18 chances this season.

The Twins are 7-11-0 against the spread in their 18 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-5).

Detroit has a record of 3-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (50%).

The Tigers have played in 20 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times (8-11-1).

The Tigers have covered only 35% of their games this season, going 7-13-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota in OBP (.338) this season, fueled by 14 hits. He has a .250 batting average and a slugging percentage of .482.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Alex Kirilloff leads Minnesota with 16 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .517. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He ranks 70th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging in the majors.

Edouard Julien has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .177/.282/.403.

Austin Martin has no home runs, but three RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.

Martin heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .294 with four doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene a has .386 on-base percentage to lead the Tigers. He's batting .229 while slugging .443.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 126th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 29th and he is 75th in slugging.

Kerry Carpenter paces his team with 20 hits and has a club-high .597 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .323 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 20th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Mark Canha has four doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .215.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .232 with seven doubles and 10 walks.

Twins vs Tigers Head to Head

4/20/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/19/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/14/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/13/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/13/2024: 11-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/10/2023: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/9/2023: 9-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/8/2023: 6-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/7/2023: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/24/2022: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

