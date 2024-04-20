Twins vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Twins vs Tigers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (6-12) vs. Detroit Tigers (11-9)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-142) | DET: (+120)

MIN: (-142) | DET: (+120) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188)

MIN: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 0-1, 6.57 ERA vs Reese Olson (Tigers) - 0-2, 3.86 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (0-1) versus the Tigers and Reese Olson (0-2). Ober and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Ober's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Tigers are 1-2-0 ATS in Olson's three starts with a set spread. The Tigers were the moneyline underdog for two Olson starts this season -- they split the games.

Twins vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (55.2%)

Twins vs Tigers Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +120 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Tigers Spread

The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Tigers. The Twins are +155 to cover the spread, while the Tigers are -188.

Twins vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Tigers game on April 20 has been set at 7.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Twins have won in four of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Minnesota has been a moneyline favorite of -142 or better three times, losing every contest.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 17 opportunities.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 7-10-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've gone 5-4 in those games.

Detroit has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Tigers have played in 19 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-10-1).

The Tigers have covered only 31.6% of their games this season, going 6-13-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers has four doubles, three home runs and two walks while batting .255. He has an on-base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .491.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Alex Kirilloff leads Minnesota with 16 hits and an OBP of .344, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .545. He's batting .291.

He is 51st in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging in the majors.

Kirilloff heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .267 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Edouard Julien has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .169/.269/.407.

Austin Martin has no home runs, but three RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Martin has safely hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has a team-best .381 on-base percentage. He's batting .235 and slugging .456.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Mark Canha has four doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .219. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .375.

He is currently 130th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Kerry Carpenter has 19 hits with a .621 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Tigers.

Spencer Torkelson's .333 slugging percentage paces his team.

Twins vs Tigers Head to Head

4/19/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/14/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/13/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/13/2024: 11-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/25/2023: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/24/2023: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 10/2/2022: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/1/2022: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/1/2022: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/24/2022: 9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

