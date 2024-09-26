Twins vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are playing the Miami Marlins.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Twins vs Marlins Game Info

Minnesota Twins (82-76) vs. Miami Marlins (58-100)

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Thursday, September 26, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSFL

Twins vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-250) | MIA: (+205)

MIN: (-250) | MIA: (+205) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-111) | MIA: +1.5 (-108)

MIN: -1.5 (-111) | MIA: +1.5 (-108) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Twins vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Festa (Twins) - 2-6, 4.80 ERA vs Valente Bellozo (Marlins) - 3-4, 3.82 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send David Festa (2-6) to the mound, while Valente Bellozo (3-4) will take the ball for the Marlins. Festa and his team have a record of 5-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Festa's team is 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have a 7-5-0 ATS record in Bellozo's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have a 6-6 record in Bellozo's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (74.4%)

Twins vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Twins vs. Marlins reveal Minnesota as the favorite (-250) and Miami as the underdog (+205) on the road.

Twins vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The Marlins are -108 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -111.

Twins vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Marlins on Sept. 26 is 8.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 62, or 59%, of the 105 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Minnesota has been a -250 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every time.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 77 of 154 chances this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 67-87-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have gone 54-85 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.8% of those games).

Miami is 4-12 (winning only 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 157 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 83 times (83-67-7).

The Marlins have put together a 73-84-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota in total hits (119) this season while batting .234 with 48 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .321 and a slugging percentage of .415.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 110th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

Willi Castro has a slash line of .250/.336/.391 this season and a team-best OPS of .727.

His batting average ranks 74th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 42nd, and his slugging percentage 100th.

Castro heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Carlos Correa has 96 hits this season and has a slash line of .309/.383/.511.

Correa enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 89 hits, an OBP of .300 plus a slugging percentage of .430.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has racked up 127 hits with a .460 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Marlins. He's batting .247 and with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Jesus Sanchez has a .306 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .416.

His batting average ranks 82nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Otto Lopez has 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .264.

Xavier Edwards has 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 29 walks while hitting .316.

Twins vs Marlins Head to Head

9/25/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/24/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/5/2023: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2023: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/3/2023: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!