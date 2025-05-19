Twins vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Minnesota Twins take on the Cleveland Guardians.

Twins vs Guardians Game Info

Minnesota Twins (26-21) vs. Cleveland Guardians (25-21)

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and CLEG

Twins vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-142) | CLE: (+120)

MIN: (-142) | CLE: (+120) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+155) | CLE: +1.5 (-188)

MIN: -1.5 (+155) | CLE: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-1, 3.72 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 2-2, 3.70 ERA

The Twins will call on Bailey Ober (4-1) against the Guardians and Logan Allen (2-2). When Ober starts, his team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season. When Ober starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-1. The Guardians have a 3-5-0 ATS record in Allen's eight starts with a set spread. The Guardians are 2-3 in Allen's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (63%)

Twins vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Guardians, Minnesota is the favorite at -142, and Cleveland is +120 playing on the road.

Twins vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +155 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -188.

Twins vs Guardians Over/Under

Twins versus Guardians, on May 19, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 17 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 9-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 16 of 46 chances this season.

The Twins are 26-20-0 against the spread in their 46 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 26 total times this season. They've gone 12-14 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Cleveland has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Guardians have played in 45 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-21-2).

The Guardians are 20-25-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach has an OPS of .749, fueled by an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .419. He has a .250 batting average, as well.

He is 88th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Larnach has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Ty France is batting .253 with eight doubles, three home runs and 10 walks, while slugging .355 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.

Harrison Bader has 33 hits this season and has a slash line of .280/.366/.432.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 34 hits, an OBP of .345 plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Jeffers enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up 48 hits, a team-high for the Guardians. He's batting .296 and slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Ramirez heads into this game on a 12-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .378 with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Steven Kwan has a .374 OBP while slugging .428. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .311.

His batting average is 11th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Kyle Manzardo has four doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .221.

Carlos Santana is hitting .222 with three doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

Twins vs Guardians Head to Head

5/1/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/30/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/28/2025: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

