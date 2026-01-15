NHL
Mammoth vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Utah Mammoth facing the Dallas Stars.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Mammoth vs Stars Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (23-20-4) vs. Dallas Stars (27-11-9)
- Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Stars Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-110)
|Stars (-110)
|5.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Stars Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Stars win (53.9%)
Mammoth vs Stars Puck Line
- The Mammoth are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Dallas, the underdog, is -265.
Mammoth vs Stars Over/Under
- The over/under for Mammoth-Stars on Jan. 15 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.
Mammoth vs Stars Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Stars, Utah is the favorite at -110, and Dallas is -110 playing on the road.