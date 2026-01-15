Mammoth vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Utah Mammoth facing the Dallas Stars.

Mammoth vs Stars Game Info

Utah Mammoth (23-20-4) vs. Dallas Stars (27-11-9)

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Mammoth vs Stars Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Mammoth (-110) Stars (-110) 5.5 Mammoth (-1.5)

Mammoth vs Stars Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (53.9%)

Mammoth vs Stars Puck Line

The Mammoth are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Dallas, the underdog, is -265.

Mammoth vs Stars Over/Under

The over/under for Mammoth-Stars on Jan. 15 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.

Mammoth vs Stars Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mammoth-Stars, Utah is the favorite at -110, and Dallas is -110 playing on the road.

