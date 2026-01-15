FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

Data Skrive

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (21-11-12) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-16-7)
  • Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-142)Maple Leafs (+118)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Maple Leafs win (51.9%)

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -205.

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Maple Leafs matchup on Jan. 15 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Toronto is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -142 favorite at home.

