NHL
Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15
The Vegas Golden Knights versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (21-11-12) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-16-7)
- Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN
Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-142)
|Maple Leafs (+118)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Maple Leafs win (51.9%)
Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -205.
Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Maple Leafs matchup on Jan. 15 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.
Golden Knights vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -142 favorite at home.