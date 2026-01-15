Oilers vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

NHL action on Thursday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the New York Islanders.

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (23-16-8) vs. New York Islanders (25-16-5)

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-172) Islanders (+142) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (62.4%)

Oilers vs Islanders Puck Line

The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Oilers are +138 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -170.

Oilers vs Islanders Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Islanders on Jan. 15, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.

Oilers vs Islanders Moneyline

Edmonton is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +142 underdog on the road.

