NHL
Bruins vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Seattle Kraken.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Bruins vs Kraken Game Info
- Boston Bruins (26-19-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-15-9)
- Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-182)
|Kraken (+150)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (57%)
Bruins vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kraken. The Bruins are +136 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -168.
Bruins vs Kraken Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Bruins-Kraken on Jan. 15, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.
Bruins vs Kraken Moneyline
- Boston is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +150 underdog on the road.