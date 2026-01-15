Bruins vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 15

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Seattle Kraken.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bruins vs Kraken Game Info

Boston Bruins (26-19-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-15-9)

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Thursday, January 15, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-182) Kraken (+150) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (57%)

Bruins vs Kraken Puck Line

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kraken. The Bruins are +136 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -168.

Bruins vs Kraken Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Bruins-Kraken on Jan. 15, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.

Bruins vs Kraken Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -182 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +150 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!