Twins vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Twins vs Brewers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (2-2) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4-0)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-110) | MIL: (-106)

MIN: (-110) | MIL: (-106) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-178)

MIN: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Twins vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Joe Ross (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Twins will call on Chris Paddack against the Brewers and Joe Ross. Paddack did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. Ross and his team were moneyline underdogs each game he pitched a season ago.

Twins vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (59.6%)

Twins vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -110 favorite despite being on the road.

Twins vs Brewers Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Brewers. The Twins are +146 to cover, and the Brewers are -178.

Twins vs Brewers Over/Under

Twins versus Brewers, on April 3, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Twins vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Twins were favorites in 110 games last season and came away with the win 64 times (58.2%) in those contests.

Last year, Minnesota won 64 of 110 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Brewers were the moneyline underdog 64 times last season. They finished 32-32 in those games.

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer last year, Milwaukee went 33-32 (50.8%).

The Brewers played in 161 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-84-7).

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana collected 132 hits, posted an OBP of .318 and a .429 SLG last season.

Max Kepler slashed .260/.332/.484 and finished with an OPS of .816.

Last season, Carlos Correa finished with 18 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .230 last season.

Willi Castro slashed .257/.339/.411 and finished with an OPS of .750.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich had a .370 on-base percentage while batting .278 last season.

William Contreras racked up 156 total hits while slugging .457.

Willy Adames had 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 71 walks while batting .217 last season.

Brice Turang hit .218 with nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 38 walks.

Twins vs Brewers Head to Head

4/2/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/23/2023: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/22/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/13/2023: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/26/2022: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/13/2022: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/12/2022: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/27/2022: 10-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

