Twins vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 26

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Atlanta Braves.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Twins vs Braves Game Info

Minnesota Twins (72-58) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-60)

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-120) | ATL: (+102)

MIN: (-120) | ATL: (+102) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-205) | ATL: -1.5 (+168)

MIN: +1.5 (-205) | ATL: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Twins vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 12-5, 3.54 ERA vs Max Fried (Braves) - 7-7, 3.57 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Braves will turn to Max Fried (7-7, 3.57 ERA). Ober's team is 12-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Ober's team has been victorious in 64.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-6. The Braves have a 10-12-0 ATS record in Fried's 22 starts with a set spread. The Braves were the underdog on the moneyline for two Fried starts this season -- they split the games.

Twins vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (58%)

Twins vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Twins, Atlanta is the underdog at +102, and Minnesota is -120 playing at home.

Twins vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Braves are +168 to cover, while the Twins are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Braves Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Twins-Braves on August 26, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Braves Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 53, or 62.4%, of the 85 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Minnesota has a record of 47-28 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of their 126 opportunities.

The Twins are 60-66-0 against the spread in their 126 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have a 10-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Atlanta has gone 3-5 (37.5%).

The Braves have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times this season for a 46-78-4 record against the over/under.

The Braves have covered 44.5% of their games this season, going 57-71-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota in total hits (99) this season while batting .237 with 41 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .422.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 70th in slugging.

Willi Castro has a slash line of .253/.337/.406 this season and a team-best OPS of .742.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 66th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .235 with a .470 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Jose Miranda is batting .299 with a .342 OBP and 46 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has racked up 149 hits with a .377 on-base percentage and a .582 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Braves. He's batting .305.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Matt Olson has 26 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 52 walks while batting .226. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 119th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler has 25 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 55 walks while batting .238.

Orlando Arcia is hitting .225 with 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.