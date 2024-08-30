Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Minnesota Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Twins vs Blue Jays Game Info

Minnesota Twins (72-61) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (66-70)

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-172) | TOR: (+144)

MIN: (-172) | TOR: (+144) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+128) | TOR: +1.5 (-154)

MIN: -1.5 (+128) | TOR: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Twins vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 12-8, 4.26 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 12-9, 4.10 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (12-8, 4.26 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Kevin Gausman (12-9, 4.10 ERA). Lopez's team is 12-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Lopez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 13-7. When Gausman starts, the Blue Jays are 13-11-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in five of Gausman's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (63.3%)

Twins vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +144 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -172 favorite at home.

Twins vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-154 to cover), and Minnesota is +128 to cover the runline.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Twins-Blue Jays on August 30, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Twins vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 53, or 61.6%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Minnesota has won 25 of 29 games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 60-69-0 in 129 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 20 of the 61 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (32.8%).

Toronto has gone 2-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (33.3%).

The Blue Jays have played in 131 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-60-3).

The Blue Jays have put together a 65-66-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana has 102 hits, which leads Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .239 with 42 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .422.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 100th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Willi Castro has a slash line of .255/.338/.406 this season and a team-best OPS of .744.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 63rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Castro has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .238 with a .472 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Jeffers heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Jose Miranda has been key for Minnesota with 102 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .471.

Miranda takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .143 with a walk and two RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .398, a slugging percentage of .558, and has 167 hits, all club-bests for the Blue Jays (while batting .324).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 10th in slugging.

Guerrero heads into this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .417 with five doubles, a home run, seven walks and seven RBI.

George Springer has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks while batting .217. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He is 131st in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Daulton Varsho is batting .217 with 19 doubles, seven triples, 16 home runs and 45 walks.

Ernie Clement is batting .262 with 19 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Twins vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/12/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/11/2024: 10-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/4/2023: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/3/2023: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/11/2023: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/10/2023: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/9/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/28/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/27/2023: 9-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

