Tulane vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Tulane Green Wave play the Temple Owls.
In college football action on Saturday, the Tulane Green Wave play the Temple Owls.
Tulane vs Temple Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Tulane: (-319) | Temple: (+255)
- Moneyline: Tulane: (-319) | Temple: (+255)
- Spread: Tulane: -7.5 (-115) | Temple: +7.5 (-105)
- Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tulane vs Temple Betting Trends
- Tulane has beaten the spread five times in 10 games.
- Tulane has won once ATS (1-3) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite this year.
- This season, four of Tulane's 10 games have go over the point total.
- Temple is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
- As a 7.5-point underdog or more, Temple has two wins ATS (2-1).
- This season, seven of Temple's 10 games have gone over the point total.
Tulane vs Temple Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Green Wave win (66.9%)
Tulane vs Temple Point Spread
Temple is listed as an underdog by 7.5 points (-105 odds), and Tulane, the favorite, is -115 to cover.
Tulane vs Temple Over/Under
The over/under for the Tulane versus Temple matchup on Nov. 22 has been set at 56.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Tulane vs Temple Moneyline
Temple is a +255 underdog on the moneyline, while Tulane is a -319 favorite.
Tulane vs. Temple Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Tulane
|28.0
|67
|26.0
|79
|53.0
|10
|Temple
|29.6
|59
|26.7
|84
|51.4
|10
Tulane vs. Temple Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
- Game time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
