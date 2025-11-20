FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Tulane vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Tulane vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Tulane Green Wave play the Temple Owls.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Tulane vs Temple Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Tulane: (-319) | Temple: (+255)
  • Spread: Tulane: -7.5 (-115) | Temple: +7.5 (-105)
  • Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tulane vs Temple Betting Trends

  • Tulane has beaten the spread five times in 10 games.
  • Tulane has won once ATS (1-3) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite this year.
  • This season, four of Tulane's 10 games have go over the point total.
  • Temple is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • As a 7.5-point underdog or more, Temple has two wins ATS (2-1).
  • This season, seven of Temple's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Tulane vs Temple Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Green Wave win (66.9%)

Tulane vs Temple Point Spread

Temple is listed as an underdog by 7.5 points (-105 odds), and Tulane, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Tulane vs Temple Over/Under

The over/under for the Tulane versus Temple matchup on Nov. 22 has been set at 56.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Tulane vs Temple Moneyline

Temple is a +255 underdog on the moneyline, while Tulane is a -319 favorite.

Tulane vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Tulane28.06726.07953.010
Temple29.65926.78451.410

Tulane vs. Temple Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
  • Game time: 3:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Tulane vs. Temple analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup