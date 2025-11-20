Tulane vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Tulane Green Wave play the Temple Owls.

Tulane vs Temple Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tulane: (-319) | Temple: (+255)

Tulane: (-319) | Temple: (+255) Spread: Tulane: -7.5 (-115) | Temple: +7.5 (-105)

Tulane: -7.5 (-115) | Temple: +7.5 (-105) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tulane vs Temple Betting Trends

Tulane has beaten the spread five times in 10 games.

Tulane has won once ATS (1-3) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite this year.

This season, four of Tulane's 10 games have go over the point total.

Temple is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more, Temple has two wins ATS (2-1).

This season, seven of Temple's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Tulane vs Temple Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Green Wave win (66.9%)

Tulane vs Temple Point Spread

Temple is listed as an underdog by 7.5 points (-105 odds), and Tulane, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Tulane vs Temple Over/Under

The over/under for the Tulane versus Temple matchup on Nov. 22 has been set at 56.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Tulane vs Temple Moneyline

Temple is a +255 underdog on the moneyline, while Tulane is a -319 favorite.

Tulane vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tulane 28.0 67 26.0 79 53.0 10 Temple 29.6 59 26.7 84 51.4 10

Tulane vs. Temple Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Game time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

