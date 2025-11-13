FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Tulane vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Tulane Green Wave will face the Florida Atlantic Owls in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Tulane vs Florida Atlantic Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Tulane: (-901) | Florida Atlantic: (+610)
  • Spread: Tulane: -17.5 (-110) | Florida Atlantic: +17.5 (-110)
  • Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tulane vs Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Tulane has beaten the spread five times in nine games.
  • There have been four Tulane games (of nine) that hit the over this year.
  • Florida Atlantic has beaten the spread five times in nine games.
  • Florida Atlantic doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 17.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • Florida Atlantic has played nine games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Tulane vs Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Green Wave win (90.7%)

Tulane vs Florida Atlantic Point Spread

Tulane is favored by 17.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Florida Atlantic, the underdog, is -110.

Tulane vs Florida Atlantic Over/Under

Tulane versus Florida Atlantic on Nov. 15 has an over/under of 63.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Tulane vs Florida Atlantic Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic reveal Tulane as the favorite (-901) and Florida Atlantic as the underdog (+610).

Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Tulane27.27526.27952.29
Florida Atlantic31.35634.612461.19

Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
  • Game time: 4 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Stadium: Yulman Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic analysis on FanDuel Research.

