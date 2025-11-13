Tulane vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Tulane Green Wave will face the Florida Atlantic Owls in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Tulane vs Florida Atlantic Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Tulane: (-901) | Florida Atlantic: (+610)

Tulane: (-901) | Florida Atlantic: (+610) Spread: Tulane: -17.5 (-110) | Florida Atlantic: +17.5 (-110)

Tulane: -17.5 (-110) | Florida Atlantic: +17.5 (-110) Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tulane vs Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Tulane has beaten the spread five times in nine games.

There have been four Tulane games (of nine) that hit the over this year.

Florida Atlantic has beaten the spread five times in nine games.

Florida Atlantic doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 17.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Florida Atlantic has played nine games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Tulane vs Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Green Wave win (90.7%)

Tulane vs Florida Atlantic Point Spread

Tulane is favored by 17.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Florida Atlantic, the underdog, is -110.

Tulane vs Florida Atlantic Over/Under

Tulane versus Florida Atlantic on Nov. 15 has an over/under of 63.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Tulane vs Florida Atlantic Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic reveal Tulane as the favorite (-901) and Florida Atlantic as the underdog (+610).

Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tulane 27.2 75 26.2 79 52.2 9 Florida Atlantic 31.3 56 34.6 124 61.1 9

Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Stadium: Yulman Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic analysis on FanDuel Research.