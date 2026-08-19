Tucker Kraft 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tucker Kraft is the sixth-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 85.2 fantasy points a year ago (17th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Green Bay Packers player, continue reading.

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Tucker Kraft Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Kraft's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 85.2 151 10 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 105.4 102 7

Tucker Kraft 2025 Game-by-Game

Kraft accumulated 26.3 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 143 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 7.9 4 2 16 1 Week 2 Commanders 18.4 7 6 124 1 Week 3 @Browns 2.9 4 3 29 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5.6 5 5 56 0 Week 6 Bengals 10.3 2 2 43 1 Week 7 @Cardinals 11.8 10 5 58 1 Week 8 @Steelers 26.3 9 7 143 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Tucker Kraft vs. Other Packers Receivers

The Packers threw the football on 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 50.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Kraft's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tucker Kraft 44 32 489 6 12 Christian Watson 55 35 611 6 6 Matthew Golden 44 29 361 0 2 Josh Jacobs 44 36 282 1 6

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