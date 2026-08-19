Tucker Kraft 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Tucker Kraft is the sixth-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after picking up 85.2 fantasy points a year ago (17th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Green Bay Packers player, continue reading.
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Tucker Kraft Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Kraft's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|85.2
|151
|10
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|105.4
|102
|7
Tucker Kraft 2025 Game-by-Game
Kraft accumulated 26.3 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 143 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|7.9
|4
|2
|16
|1
|Week 2
|Commanders
|18.4
|7
|6
|124
|1
|Week 3
|@Browns
|2.9
|4
|3
|29
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|5.6
|5
|5
|56
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|10.3
|2
|2
|43
|1
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|11.8
|10
|5
|58
|1
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|26.3
|9
|7
|143
|2
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Tucker Kraft vs. Other Packers Receivers
The Packers threw the football on 49.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 50.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 16th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Kraft's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Green Bay Packers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Tucker Kraft
|44
|32
|489
|6
|12
|Christian Watson
|55
|35
|611
|6
|6
|Matthew Golden
|44
|29
|361
|0
|2
|Josh Jacobs
|44
|36
|282
|1
|6
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