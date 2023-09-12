Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will meet the New England Patriots -- whose passing defense was ranked 16th in the NFL last year (216.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

With Tagovailoa's next game versus the Patriots, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Tagovailoa vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.33

18.33 Projected Passing Yards: 266.49

266.49 Projected Passing TDs: 1.85

1.85 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.92

14.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 231 fantasy points (17.8 per game) in 2022, Tagovailoa ranked 22nd in the NFL and 14th at his position.

In his one game this year, Tagovailoa picked up 27.1 fantasy points. He finished 28-of-45 for 466 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception and has rushed for five yards on five carries.

In his best game last season, Tagovailoa picked up 38.9 fantasy points -- 36-of-50 (72%), 469 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs. That was in Week 2 versus the Baltimore Ravens.

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions -- Tagovailoa finished with 29.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 29-of-36 (80.6%), 382 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs.

In his worst game of the year, Tagovailoa ended up with 2.4 fantasy points -- 8-of-14 (57.1%), 110 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers, Tagovailoa put up his second-worst fantasy total of the year, 10.4 points, via these numbers: 16-of-25 (64%), 310 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Last year, New England allowed two quarterbacks to record more than 300 passing yards in a game.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Patriots last year.

Through the air last season, New England allowed two or more passing touchdowns to eight opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Patriots gave up at least three passing touchdowns to five opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, New England gave up more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

Against the Patriots last season, 25 players caught a TD pass.

Against New England last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Patriots allowed two players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, New England allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the run game, no player ran for multiple TDs against the Patriots last year.

