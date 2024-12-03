Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be up against the second-ranked pass defense of the New York Jets (174.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Tagovailoa for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Jets? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Tagovailoa vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 Projected Passing Yards: 223.14

223.14 Projected Passing TDs: 1.63

1.63 Projected Rushing Yards: 10.35

10.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

Tagovailoa has piled up 141.7 fantasy points in 2024 (17.7 per game), which ranks him 22nd at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 39 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Tagovailoa has amassed 77.2 fantasy points (25.7 per game), connecting on 94-of-122 throws for 970 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's added four rushing yards on five carries.

Tagovailoa has put up 102.9 fantasy points (20.6 per game) in his last five games, completing 139-of-178 passes for 1,408 yards, with 12 touchdowns and one interception. He's added six rushing yards on eight carries.

The highlight of Tagovailoa's fantasy season was a Week 12 performance against the New England Patriots, a matchup in which he posted 28.5 fantasy points -- 29-of-40 (72.5%), 317 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs.

From a fantasy perspective, Tua Tagovailoa delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (5.5 points) in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 145 yards and one touchdown with three picks.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not let a player total over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Jets have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against New York this year.

The Jets have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

New York has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Jets have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

New York has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

Three players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jets this season.

New York has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Jets have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

