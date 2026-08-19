Trey McBride 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Trey McBride picked up 189.9 fantasy points last season, first among all NFL tight ends. The Arizona Cardinals TE is currently the most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Trey McBride Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at McBride's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 167.1 38 1 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 142.9 64 1

Trey McBride 2025 Game-by-Game

McBride accumulated 25.4 fantasy points -- 12 receptions, 134 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 15 versus the Houston Texans. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 6.1 9 6 61 0 Week 2 Panthers 7.8 7 6 78 0 Week 3 @49ers 10.3 8 5 43 1 Week 4 Seahawks 5.2 11 7 52 0 Week 5 Titans 4.1 7 5 41 0 Week 6 @Colts 13.2 11 8 72 1 Week 7 Packers 19.4 13 10 74 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Trey McBride vs. Other Cardinals Receivers

The Cardinals, who ranked 23rd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.1% of the time. Here's a glance at how McBride's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Trey McBride 169 126 1239 11 32 Michael Wilson 126 78 1006 7 15 Marvin Harrison Jr. 73 41 608 4 9 Kendrick Bourne 53 37 551 0 2

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Trey McBride? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.