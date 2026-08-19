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Trey McBride 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Trey McBride 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Trey McBride picked up 189.9 fantasy points last season, first among all NFL tight ends. The Arizona Cardinals TE is currently the most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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Trey McBride Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at McBride's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points167.1381
2026 Projected Fantasy Points142.9641

Trey McBride 2025 Game-by-Game

McBride accumulated 25.4 fantasy points -- 12 receptions, 134 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 15 versus the Houston Texans. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Saints6.196610
Week 2Panthers7.876780
Week 3@49ers10.385431
Week 4Seahawks5.2117520
Week 5Titans4.175410
Week 6@Colts13.2118721
Week 7Packers19.41310742

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Trey McBride vs. Other Cardinals Receivers

The Cardinals, who ranked 23rd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 63.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.1% of the time. Here's a glance at how McBride's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Arizona Cardinals teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Trey McBride16912612391132
Michael Wilson126781006715
Marvin Harrison Jr.734160849
Kendrick Bourne533755102

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Want more data and analysis on Trey McBride? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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