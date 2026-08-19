Trevor Lawrence 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the 10th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 338.1 points a year ago (fourth among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Trevor Lawrence Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Lawrence's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 260.5 8 7 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 275.6 10 10

Trevor Lawrence 2025 Game-by-Game

Lawrence picked up 44.3 fantasy points -- 20-of-32 (62.5%), 330 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 15 versus the New York Jets, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Panthers 10.3 19-for-31 178 1 1 0 Week 2 @Bengals 19.2 24-for-42 271 3 2 0 Week 3 Texans 7.8 20-for-40 222 0 1 0 Week 4 @49ers 11.7 21-for-31 174 1 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 26.2 18-for-25 221 1 1 2 Week 6 Seahawks 19.2 27-for-42 258 2 0 0 Week 7 Rams 17.6 23-for-48 296 1 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars Receiving Corps

Last season Lawrence recorded a monster passing stat line with 4,007 yards (235.7 per game), a 60.9% completion percentage (341-of-560), 29 touchdowns, and only 12 interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Lawrence's potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Parker Washington 95 58 847 5 12 Jakobi Meyers 110 75 835 3 13 Brian Thomas 91 48 707 2 6

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