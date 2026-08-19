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Trevor Lawrence 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Trevor Lawrence 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the 10th-ranked QB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 338.1 points a year ago (fourth among all NFL QBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, continue reading.

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Trevor Lawrence Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Lawrence's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points260.587
2026 Projected Fantasy Points275.61010

Trevor Lawrence 2025 Game-by-Game

Lawrence picked up 44.3 fantasy points -- 20-of-32 (62.5%), 330 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 15 versus the New York Jets, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Panthers10.319-for-31178110
Week 2@Bengals19.224-for-42271320
Week 3Texans7.820-for-40222010
Week 4@49ers11.721-for-31174100
Week 5Chiefs26.218-for-25221112
Week 6Seahawks19.227-for-42258200
Week 7Rams17.623-for-48296100

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Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars Receiving Corps

Last season Lawrence recorded a monster passing stat line with 4,007 yards (235.7 per game), a 60.9% completion percentage (341-of-560), 29 touchdowns, and only 12 interceptions. Here's a glance at how several of Lawrence's potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2025:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Parker Washington9558847512
Jakobi Meyers11075835313
Brian Thomas914870726

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Want more data and analysis on Trevor Lawrence? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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