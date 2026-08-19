Tre Tucker 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Las Vegas Raiders' Tre Tucker was 35th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 104.7. Heading into 2026, he is the 65th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
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Tre Tucker Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Tucker's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|91.0
|138
|35
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|59.3
|175
|67
Tre Tucker 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Washington Commanders -- Tucker finished with 32.9 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 145 yards and three touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|11.4
|3
|2
|54
|1
|Week 2
|Chargers
|1.9
|8
|3
|12
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|32.9
|9
|8
|145
|3
|Week 4
|Bears
|2.2
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|7.1
|6
|4
|62
|0
|Week 6
|Titans
|7.0
|5
|5
|70
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|3.3
|6
|5
|33
|0
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Tre Tucker vs. Other Raiders Receivers
The Raiders, who ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the ball 41.7% of the time. Below is a glance at how Tucker's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Tre Tucker
|92
|57
|696
|5
|9
|Brock Bowers
|86
|64
|680
|7
|16
|Jalen Nailor
|53
|29
|444
|4
|11
|Ashton Jeanty
|73
|55
|346
|5
|10
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