Tre Tucker 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Las Vegas Raiders' Tre Tucker was 35th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 104.7. Heading into 2026, he is the 65th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Tre Tucker Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Tucker's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 91.0 138 35 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 59.3 175 67

Tre Tucker 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Washington Commanders -- Tucker finished with 32.9 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 145 yards and three touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 11.4 3 2 54 1 Week 2 Chargers 1.9 8 3 12 0 Week 3 @Commanders 32.9 9 8 145 3 Week 4 Bears 2.2 2 2 13 0 Week 5 @Colts 7.1 6 4 62 0 Week 6 Titans 7.0 5 5 70 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 3.3 6 5 33 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Tre Tucker vs. Other Raiders Receivers

The Raiders, who ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the ball 41.7% of the time. Below is a glance at how Tucker's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tre Tucker 92 57 696 5 9 Brock Bowers 86 64 680 7 16 Jalen Nailor 53 29 444 4 11 Ashton Jeanty 73 55 346 5 10

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Tre Tucker? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.