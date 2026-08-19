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Tre Tucker 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tre Tucker 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Las Vegas Raiders' Tre Tucker was 35th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 104.7. Heading into 2026, he is the 65th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

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Tre Tucker Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Tucker's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points91.013835
2026 Projected Fantasy Points59.317567

Tre Tucker 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Washington Commanders -- Tucker finished with 32.9 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 145 yards and three touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Patriots11.432541
Week 2Chargers1.983120
Week 3@Commanders32.9981453
Week 4Bears2.222130
Week 5@Colts7.164620
Week 6Titans7.055700
Week 7@Chiefs3.365330

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Tre Tucker vs. Other Raiders Receivers

The Raiders, who ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the ball 41.7% of the time. Below is a glance at how Tucker's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tre Tucker925769659
Brock Bowers8664680716
Jalen Nailor5329444411
Ashton Jeanty7355346510

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Want more data and analysis on Tre Tucker? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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