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Tre Harris 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tre Harris 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tre Harris posted 39.4 fantasy points last season, 92nd among all NFL wide receivers. The Los Angeles Chargers WR is currently the 67th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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Tre Harris Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Harris' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points29.729198
2026 Projected Fantasy Points59.017869

Tre Harris 2025 Game-by-Game

Harris accumulated 6.8 fantasy points -- two receptions, eight yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Chiefs1.111110
Week 2@Raiders3.432340
Week 3Broncos0.01000
Week 4@Giants0.01000
Week 6@Dolphins2.754270
Week 7Colts2.322230
Week 8Vikings6.82281

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Tre Harris vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers ran 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Harris' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tre Harris433032414
Ladd McConkey10666789614
Quentin Johnston8551735815
Oronde Gadsden II6949664314

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Want more data and analysis on Tre Harris? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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