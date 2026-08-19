Tre Harris 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tre Harris posted 39.4 fantasy points last season, 92nd among all NFL wide receivers. The Los Angeles Chargers WR is currently the 67th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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Tre Harris Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Harris' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 29.7 291 98 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 59.0 178 69

Tre Harris 2025 Game-by-Game

Harris accumulated 6.8 fantasy points -- two receptions, eight yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Chiefs 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 2 @Raiders 3.4 3 2 34 0 Week 3 Broncos 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Giants 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 2.7 5 4 27 0 Week 7 Colts 2.3 2 2 23 0 Week 8 Vikings 6.8 2 2 8 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Tre Harris vs. Other Chargers Receivers

The Chargers ran 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Harris' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tre Harris 43 30 324 1 4 Ladd McConkey 106 66 789 6 14 Quentin Johnston 85 51 735 8 15 Oronde Gadsden II 69 49 664 3 14

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