Tre Harris 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Tre Harris posted 39.4 fantasy points last season, 92nd among all NFL wide receivers. The Los Angeles Chargers WR is currently the 67th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.
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Tre Harris Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Harris' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|29.7
|291
|98
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|59.0
|178
|69
Tre Harris 2025 Game-by-Game
Harris accumulated 6.8 fantasy points -- two receptions, eight yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|1.1
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|3.4
|3
|2
|34
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|2.7
|5
|4
|27
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|2.3
|2
|2
|23
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|6.8
|2
|2
|8
|1
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Tre Harris vs. Other Chargers Receivers
The Chargers ran 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Harris' 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Tre Harris
|43
|30
|324
|1
|4
|Ladd McConkey
|106
|66
|789
|6
|14
|Quentin Johnston
|85
|51
|735
|8
|15
|Oronde Gadsden II
|69
|49
|664
|3
|14
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