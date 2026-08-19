Travis Kelce 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, Travis Kelce is the ninth-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Kansas City Chiefs player was fifth among all TEs in fantasy points a year ago, with 117.2. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Travis Kelce Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Kelce's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 111.8 88 2 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 101.0 111 9

Travis Kelce 2025 Game-by-Game

Kelce accumulated 15.9 fantasy points -- six receptions, 99 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10.7 4 2 47 1 Week 2 Eagles 6.1 6 4 61 0 Week 3 @Giants 2.6 7 4 26 0 Week 4 Ravens 4.8 5 5 48 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 12.1 8 7 61 1 Week 6 Lions 7.8 7 6 78 0 Week 7 Raiders 5.4 3 3 54 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Travis Kelce vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs threw the ball on 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Kelce's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Travis Kelce 108 76 851 5 11 Rashee Rice 78 53 571 5 18 Xavier Worthy 73 42 532 1 6 Tyquan Thornton 37 19 438 3 4

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