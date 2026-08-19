FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Travis Kelce 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Travis Kelce 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2026 season, Travis Kelce is the ninth-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position), after the Kansas City Chiefs player was fifth among all TEs in fantasy points a year ago, with 117.2. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Travis Kelce Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Kelce's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points111.8882
2026 Projected Fantasy Points101.01119

Travis Kelce 2025 Game-by-Game

Kelce accumulated 15.9 fantasy points -- six receptions, 99 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 against the Washington Commanders. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Chargers10.742471
Week 2Eagles6.164610
Week 3@Giants2.674260
Week 4Ravens4.855480
Week 5@Jaguars12.187611
Week 6Lions7.876780
Week 7Raiders5.433540

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Travis Kelce vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs threw the ball on 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Kelce's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Travis Kelce10876851511
Rashee Rice7853571518
Xavier Worthy734253216
Tyquan Thornton371943834

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Travis Kelce? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup