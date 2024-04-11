Trail Blazers vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 11

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: ROOT Sports NW+ and NBCS-BA

The Portland Trail Blazers (21-58) are heavy underdogs (by 13 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (44-35) on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 221.5 in the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -13 -108 -112 221.5 -110 -110 -833 +570

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (75.8%)

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 42-35-2 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have played 79 games, with 38 wins against the spread.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 40 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 49.4% of the time (39 out of 79 games with a set point total).

Golden State owns a worse record against the spread at home (15-22-2) than it does on the road (27-13-0).

The Warriors have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of home games (59%) than road games (42.5%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .436 (17-21-1). On the road, it is .525 (21-17-2).

In 2023-24 a lower percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (48.7%, 19 of 39) than away (50%, 20 of 40).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 26.4 points, 4.4 boards and 5.1 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga averages 16.2 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Chris Paul is averaging 9.3 points, 6.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deandre Ayton averages 16.4 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 11.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 13.7 points, 3.1 boards and 5.3 assists per game from Scoot Henderson.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Jabari Walker.

Toumani Camara averages 7.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.2 assists. He is sinking 45.0% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 8.9 points, 3.6 boards and 1.0 assists per game from Duop Reath.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.