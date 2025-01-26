Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 26

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2025

Sunday, January 26, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSOK

The Portland Trail Blazers (17-28) are heavy underdogs (+12) as they try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-8) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 26, 2025 at Moda Center. The matchup airs on KATU, KUNP, and FDSOK. The matchup's point total is 224.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -12 224.5 -671 +490

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (83.3%)

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 29-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have played 45 games, with 24 wins against the spread.

This season, 22 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 45 chances.

The Trail Blazers have gone over the point total 48.9% of the time this year (22 of 45 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City sports a better record against the spread in home games (16-7-0) than it does on the road (13-8-0).

At home, the Thunder go over the total 56.5% of the time (13 of 23 games). They've hit the over in 42.9% of games on the road (nine of 21 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.476, 10-11-0 record) than on the road (.583, 14-9-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (61.9%, 13 of 21) compared to away (37.5%, nine of 24).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (second in league) and 1.1 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams averages 21 points, 5.6 boards and 5.2 assists.

Cason Wallace is averaging 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is also sinking 46.2% of his shots from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Trail Blazers are getting 18.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Anfernee Simons.

The Trail Blazers are getting 17.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.

Toumani Camara averages 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists. He is making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Per game, Scoot Henderson gets the Trail Blazers 12 points, 2.9 boards and 5.2 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

