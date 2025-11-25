Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and FDSSW

The Portland Trail Blazers (8-10) are favored by 2.5 points against the San Antonio Spurs (11-5) on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on KUNP and FDSSW. The over/under in the matchup is 238.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -2.5 238.5 -134 +114

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (56.1%)

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread in a matchup nine times this season (9-9-0).

Against the spread, the Spurs are 6-7-3 this year.

Trail Blazers games have gone over the total 12 times out of 16 chances this season.

Spurs games this season have gone over the total in eight of 16 opportunities (50%).

Portland owns a better record against the spread at home (5-2-0) than it does in road games (4-7-0).

The Trail Blazers have hit the over on the over/under in five of seven home games (71.4%), compared to seven of 11 road games (63.6%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 5-3-2 record) than on the road (.167, 1-4-1).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Spurs' games have finished above the over/under at home (40%, four of 10) compared to away (66.7%, four of six).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 24.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Donovan Clingan averages 10.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Jerami Grant is averaging 19.5 points, 2.5 assists and 3.5 boards.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 22.6 points, 2.1 assists and 5 boards.

Toumani Camara is averaging 12.1 points, 2.8 assists and 5.3 boards.

Spurs Leaders

Per game, Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Harrison Barnes gives the Spurs 12.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Spurs are receiving 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Julian Champagnie.

Per game, De'Aaron Fox gives the Spurs 23.5 points, 3.6 boards and 6.1 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.