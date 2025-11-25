Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ESPN

The Oklahoma City Thunder (17-1) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-7) after winning eight straight home games. The Thunder are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -10.5 229.5 -450 +350

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (69.6%)

Thunder vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a record of 10-8-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Timberwolves are 6-11-0 this season.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over nine times out of 17 chances this season.

Timberwolves games this year have hit the over on eight of 17 set point totals (47.1%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in home games (5-3-0) than it has in road affairs (5-5-0).

At home, the Thunder exceed the over/under 50% of the time (four of eight games). They hit the over in the same percentage of away games (five of 10 contests).

Minnesota has performed better against the spread at home (3-5-0) than away (3-6-0) this season.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Timberwolves' games have finished above the over/under at home (37.5%, three of eight) compared to on the road (55.6%, five of nine).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 assists and 10.9 rebounds.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (sixth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Cason Wallace averages 8.6 points, 2.8 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 7.5 boards and 5.8 assists per contest. He is also draining 51.5% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Anthony Edwards averages 27.8 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists. He is also making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game (ninth in NBA).

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 73.3% of his shots from the floor (first in league).

Per game, Jaden McDaniels provides the Timberwolves 16.5 points, 4.8 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 5.8 boards and 1.9 assists per game. He is draining 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.