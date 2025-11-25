Heat vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (8-10) will look to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (12-6) on Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at Kaseya Center as 7-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and FDSWI. The point total is set at 232.5 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -7 232.5 -255 +210

Heat vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (62.4%)

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Heat have gone 12-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have played 18 games, with seven wins against the spread.

Games involving the Heat have hit the over 11 times this season.

Bucks games this year have hit the over on nine of 18 set point totals (50%).

Against the spread, Miami has performed better at home, covering seven times in nine home games, and five times in nine road games.

The Heat have eclipsed the total in four of nine home games (44.4%). They've fared better on the road, topping the total in seven of nine matchups (77.8%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .455 (5-6-0). Away, it is .286 (2-5-0).

In terms of the over/under, Bucks games have finished over seven of 11 times at home (63.6%), and two of seven away (28.6%).

Heat Leaders

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 16.5 points, 6.4 boards and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kel'el Ware averages 12.4 points, 11 boards and 0.6 assists, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Norman Powell is averaging 25.4 points, 2.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Davion Mitchell's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 2.9 boards and 7.3 assists per game, shooting 51% from the floor and 38% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Andrew Wiggins averages 16.7 points, 4.9 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Ryan Rollins gets the Bucks 18.2 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Myles Turner gets the Bucks 12.4 points, 6.6 boards and 1.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Per game, Kyle Kuzma gives the Bucks 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Bucks are receiving 11.4 points, 5.8 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Bobby Portis.

Cole Anthony averages 8.7 points, 3.2 boards and 4.9 assists. He is making 43.2% of his shots from the field.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.