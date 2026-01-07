Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 7

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and SCHN

The Portland Trail Blazers (17-20) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (22-11) on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10 p.m. ET on KUNP and SCHN. The matchup's point total is set at 224.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -6.5 224.5 -240 +198

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (66.9%)

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 18 times over 33 games with a set spread.

The Trail Blazers have played 37 games, with 20 wins against the spread.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 18 times out of 37 chances.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over on 20 of 37 set point totals (54.1%).

Houston has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-7-0) than it does on the road (12-8-0).

In home games, the Rockets eclipse the over/under 46.2% of the time (six of 13 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, going over the total in 60% of games (12 of 20).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Portland has a better winning percentage at home (.588, 10-7-0 record) than on the road (.500, 10-10-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (58.8%, 10 of 17) compared to on the road (50%, 10 of 20).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.7 points, 4.6 assists and 5.1 boards.

Amen Thompson averages 18 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 2 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Steven Adams is averaging 6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He is also draining 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 4.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 45% of his shots from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Per game, Donovan Clingan gets the Trail Blazers 11.2 points, 10.8 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Toumani Camara averages 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is draining 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.

Kris Murray averages 6.1 points, 4 boards and 1.2 assists. He is making 44.6% of his shots from the floor.

