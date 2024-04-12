Trail Blazers vs. Rockets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 12

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and Space City Home Network

The Portland Trail Blazers (21-59) are underdogs (by 6 points) to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (39-41) on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The point total is 218 for the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -6 -110 -110 218 -110 -110 -227 +190

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (66.5%)

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 43 times over 80 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 39-38-3 this season.

This season, 40 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total.

The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the over/under 48.8% of the time this year (39 of 80 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Houston has a better record against the spread (27-13-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-22-1).

The Rockets have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of games at home (48.8%) than away games (51.3%).

Against the spread, Portland has had better results away (21-17-2) than at home (18-21-1).

In 2023-24 a lower percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (47.5%, 19 of 40) than away (50%, 20 of 40).

Rockets Leaders

Fred VanVleet is averaging 17.5 points, 3.8 boards and 8.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals (seventh in league) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Green averages 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Amen Thompson is averaging 9.3 points, 2.5 assists and 6.4 boards.

Aaron Holiday's numbers on the season are 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Deandre Ayton gives the Trail Blazers 16.6 points, 11.2 boards and 1.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are getting 21 points, 3.5 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

The Trail Blazers receive 23 points per game from Anfernee Simons, plus 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The Trail Blazers receive 13.7 points per game from Scoot Henderson, plus 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Jabari Walker averages 8.7 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assists. He is sinking 45.8% of his shots from the field.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.