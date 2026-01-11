Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and MSG

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-20) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (24-14) on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET. The over/under is 232.5 in the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -4.5 232.5 -196 +164

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (61%)

Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are 18-19-1 against the spread this season.

In the Trail Blazers' 39 games this season, they have 22 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 21 times out of 39 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the point total 51.3% of the time (20 out of 39 games with a set point total).

New York sports a better record against the spread at home (14-6-0) than it does in away games (4-13-1).

The Knicks have gone over the total more often at home, hitting the over in 12 of 20 home matchups (60%). On the road, they have hit the over in nine of 18 games (50%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Portland has a better winning percentage at home (.632, 12-7-0 record) than away (.500, 10-10-0).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under more often at home (10 times out of 19) than on the road (10 of 20) this year.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 29 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mikal Bridges averages 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 50.7% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.3 points, 8 boards and 5.1 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 boards and 2.1 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 26.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7 assists. He is also draining 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 21.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is also making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 11.1 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Donovan Clingan.

The Trail Blazers receive 13.2 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.2 boards and 2.7 assists.

Jrue Holiday averages 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He is sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.

