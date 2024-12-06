Trail Blazers vs. Jazz NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 6

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, December 6, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (4-17) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to end a five-game road losing streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (8-14) on Friday, December 6, 2024 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on KATU and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -3.5 225.5 -148 +126

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (52.1%)

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have registered a 12-9-1 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz have eight wins against the spread in 21 games this season.

This season, 10 of the Trail Blazers' games have gone over the point total out of 21 chances.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in nine of 21 opportunities (42.9%).

Portland has done a better job covering the spread in home games (6-4-0) than it has in road tilts (6-5-1).

The Trail Blazers have gone over the over/under in five of 10 home games (50%), compared to five of 12 road games (41.7%).

Utah has been better against the spread away (5-5-0) than at home (3-7-1) this year.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (27.3%, three of 11) than on the road (60%, six of 10).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 12 points, 6 boards and 3.2 assists.

Jerami Grant is averaging 15.8 points, 2.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Anfernee Simons averages 16.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Toumani Camara is averaging 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 14.8 points, 1.3 assists and 9.8 boards.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins' numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 53.4% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Jazz are getting 19.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Lauri Markkanen.

The Jazz are receiving 15.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Keyonte George.

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is sinking 48.2% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Jazz get 10.9 points per game from Walker Kessler, plus 10.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

