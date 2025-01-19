Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (18-24) bring a four-game slide into a road matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (13-27), losers of four straight as well. The Trail Blazers are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET (on KATU, KUNP, and CHSN) on Sunday, January 19, 2025. The matchup's over/under is set at 235.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -3.5 235.5 -172 +144

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (70.2%)

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls are 19-21-2 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have 20 wins against the spread in 40 games this season.

Bulls games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 21 times out of 40 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the total in 20 of 40 opportunities (50%).

At home, Chicago owns a worse record against the spread (10-12-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (9-9-1).

The Bulls have hit the over on the over/under in 11 of 23 home games (47.8%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in 10 of 19 matchups (52.6%).

Portland has performed better against the spread away (11-9-1) than at home (9-10-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over more often at home (12 of 19, 63.2%) than on the road (eight of 21, 38.1%).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 20.6 points, 10.4 boards and 3.3 assists.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 23.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 51.4% from the floor and 45.6% from beyond the arc (fifth in league), with an average of 3.2 made 3-pointers.

Josh Giddey is averaging 11.5 points, 6.7 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Coby White averages 18.5 points, 3.4 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made treys per game.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 12.3 points, 3.9 boards and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Anfernee Simons provides the Trail Blazers 18.2 points, 2.6 boards and 5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Trail Blazers get 18.2 points per game from Shaedon Sharpe, plus 3.7 boards and 2.8 assists.

Toumani Camara averages 9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists. He is sinking 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 11.9 points, 2.9 boards and 5 assists per game from Scoot Henderson.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 15 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is draining 38.2% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

