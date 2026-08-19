Tony Pollard 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is the 30th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 152.8 points a year ago (23rd among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.
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Tony Pollard Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Pollard's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|126.6
|62
|22
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|117.1
|85
|30
Tony Pollard 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns -- Pollard finished with 28.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 25 carries, 161 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|6.9
|18
|60
|0
|1
|1
|0
|89
|Week 2
|Rams
|9.2
|20
|92
|0
|1
|0
|0
|92
|Week 3
|Colts
|11.9
|16
|45
|1
|4
|2
|0
|59
|Week 4
|@Texans
|7.6
|14
|64
|0
|3
|3
|0
|76
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|11.8
|14
|67
|1
|3
|3
|0
|78
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|4.7
|10
|34
|0
|2
|2
|0
|47
|Week 7
|Patriots
|6.1
|6
|18
|0
|6
|6
|0
|61
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Tony Pollard vs. Other Titans Rushers
The Titans, who ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while running the football 39.9% of the time. Below is a look at how Pollard's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Tony Pollard
|242
|1,082
|5
|18
|4.5
|Michael Carter
|92
|333
|1
|8
|3.6
|Tyjae Spears
|72
|283
|2
|10
|3.9
|Cameron Ward
|39
|159
|2
|10
|4.1
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