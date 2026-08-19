Tony Pollard 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is the 30th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 152.8 points a year ago (23rd among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Tony Pollard Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pollard's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 126.6 62 22 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 117.1 85 30

Tony Pollard 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns -- Pollard finished with 28.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 25 carries, 161 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Broncos 6.9 18 60 0 1 1 0 89 Week 2 Rams 9.2 20 92 0 1 0 0 92 Week 3 Colts 11.9 16 45 1 4 2 0 59 Week 4 @Texans 7.6 14 64 0 3 3 0 76 Week 5 @Cardinals 11.8 14 67 1 3 3 0 78 Week 6 @Raiders 4.7 10 34 0 2 2 0 47 Week 7 Patriots 6.1 6 18 0 6 6 0 61 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Tony Pollard vs. Other Titans Rushers

The Titans, who ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while running the football 39.9% of the time. Below is a look at how Pollard's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tony Pollard 242 1,082 5 18 4.5 Michael Carter 92 333 1 8 3.6 Tyjae Spears 72 283 2 10 3.9 Cameron Ward 39 159 2 10 4.1

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Tony Pollard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.