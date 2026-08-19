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Tony Pollard 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tony Pollard 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is the 30th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after picking up 152.8 points a year ago (23rd among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

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Tony Pollard Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pollard's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points126.66222
2026 Projected Fantasy Points117.18530

Tony Pollard 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns -- Pollard finished with 28.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 25 carries, 161 yards, 2 TDs. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Broncos6.91860011089
Week 2Rams9.22092010092
Week 3Colts11.91645142059
Week 4@Texans7.61464033076
Week 5@Cardinals11.81467133078
Week 6@Raiders4.71034022047
Week 7Patriots6.1618066061

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Tony Pollard vs. Other Titans Rushers

The Titans, who ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while running the football 39.9% of the time. Below is a look at how Pollard's 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Tony Pollard2421,0825184.5
Michael Carter92333183.6
Tyjae Spears722832103.9
Cameron Ward391592104.1

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Want more data and analysis on Tony Pollard? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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